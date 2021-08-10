Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) recently:

8/9/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/2/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev witnessed continued momentum in second-quarter 2021, resulting in top and bottom line growth on a year over year basis. Results benefited from its unique commercial strategy, strong brand portfolio, investments in digital platform and operation excellence, which led to market share growth across the majority of the key markets. The results also demonstrated the company’s fundamental strength as well as continued resilience in the global beer category. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. However, AB InBev’s shares lagged the industry in the past three months as the momentum in business was not enough to cheer investors. It reported lower-than-expected sales and earnings in the quarter. Higher commodity and operating costs continued to be headwinds.”

7/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/21/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/18/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. 44,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

