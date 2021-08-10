Invst LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.58. The company had a trading volume of 90,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

