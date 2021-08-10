Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 24,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,067. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLRB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

