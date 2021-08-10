Fragasso Group Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,371,770 shares of company stock worth $809,414,705 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

