Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $88,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 409,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $530.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

