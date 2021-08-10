Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 822,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,590,000 after buying an additional 35,951 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.90. The company had a trading volume of 120,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $444.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.