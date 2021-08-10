Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $155.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

CHMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

