American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%.

NYSE:AVD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,345. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVD. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

