Edmp Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edmp Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. 18,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.