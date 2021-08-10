Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.32 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 6,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,670. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

