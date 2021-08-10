PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.58

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 1145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 256,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 71,457 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 813.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 155,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 138,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 119,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

