$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.21. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.77. 11,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

