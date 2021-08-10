UniLayer (LAYER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.98 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.09 or 0.00840876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041725 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,565,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

