$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.99. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.
AVY traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.69. 6,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,025. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $112.21 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
