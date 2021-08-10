Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,244. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

