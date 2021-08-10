Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for 1.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $28,534,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $11,712,767. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMG traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,897. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

