Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $6,369,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

BBY stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,625. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

