Retirement Planning Group Purchases 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,345.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,473.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
