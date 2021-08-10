Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.
NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $980.54 million, a PE ratio of -970.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
