Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $980.54 million, a PE ratio of -970.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

