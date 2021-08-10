Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 25,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.