London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a £110 ($143.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSEG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

LSEG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,850 ($102.56). 603,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a PE ratio of 77.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,720.13. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

