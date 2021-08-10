Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Earnings Results

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,751. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

