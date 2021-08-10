Shopping 1-Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $35.87 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.57 or 0.00085570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.26 or 1.00203729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00818707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,008 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

