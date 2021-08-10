Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

