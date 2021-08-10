Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.44 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $8.44 million and $12,290.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.00839293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00106959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00041679 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

