Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.8-104.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.97 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of QLYS traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

