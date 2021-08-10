Beam (BEAM) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $60.63 million and $12.84 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006678 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 181.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,394,760 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

