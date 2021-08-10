Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) is Donald L. Hagan LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December comprises 1.6% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned approximately 8.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

UDEC stock remained flat at $$29.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46.

