Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 488 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Invst LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.