Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $699.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.90 million and the highest is $704.53 million. Lazard posted sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3,041.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,841. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.