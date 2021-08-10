Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. 1,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,600. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,577.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

