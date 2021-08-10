Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was down 7% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $180.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guardant Health traded as low as $106.30 and last traded at $106.35. Approximately 20,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 988,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

