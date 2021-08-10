Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 35,834 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191,352. The stock has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

