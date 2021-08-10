Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $58,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $15.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.10. 40,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,889. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

