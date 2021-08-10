Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CHGG stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 79,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,327. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.40. Chegg has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

