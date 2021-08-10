Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 17,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.