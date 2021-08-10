Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,060,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.