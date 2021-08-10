Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.26. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.