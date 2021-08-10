Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.8% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. 664,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,351,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

