Edmp Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.90. 14,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,915. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

