Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 27,680 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $102,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XPO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

XPO traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,537. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

