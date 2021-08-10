Halving Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

