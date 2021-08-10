Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $7,103.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.69 or 0.00114761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.41 or 0.00844581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00106899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,652 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

