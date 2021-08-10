UBS Group Increases Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$81.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price upped by UBS Group from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

NTR traded up C$4.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.26. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$47.72 and a 1 year high of C$80.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.45.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

