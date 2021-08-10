Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $917.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.70 million to $945.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

