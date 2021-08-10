Scotiabank Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.51. 24,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,308. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

