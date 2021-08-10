Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $27.00 at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.34.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 1,109,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,477,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

