Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 4.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. 27,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

