iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MBE Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.16. 55,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

