PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, hitting $273.60. 235,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,427. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.